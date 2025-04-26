FBI Seeks Info on Plane Laser Shinings in Wash. State

The FBI Seattle field office is requesting the public provide any information on lasers being shined at planes at the Seattle-Tacoma and Spokane international airports.

According to Federal Aviation Administration data, from March to December 2024, there were 639 incidents of lasers being shined at planes. The FBI does not believe that the events of lasers being shined at the two airports are connected.

Shining a laser at a plane is a federal offense and carries a penalty of up to $250,000 and five years in prison, the FBI said.



