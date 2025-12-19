WATCH TV LIVE

fbi | patel | chinese national | pathogen | smuggling

Chinese National Charged With Pathogen Smuggling

Friday, 19 December 2025 12:19 PM EST

FBI Director Kash Patel has named a Chinese national now charged with attempting to smuggle the pathogen E. coli and trying to hide the effort in statements to investigators.

This is just the latest case where Chinese nationals have been accused of similar activities. Previous cases were connected with the University of Michigan. Patel did not specify the location or a university connection with the latest case.

Patel wrote on social media on Friday morning that, “Youhuang Xiang, a post-doctoral researcher and J-1 visa holder from China was charged with smuggling Escherichia coli (E. coli) into the U.S. and making false statements about it.”

He said the case is part of a larger picture of China working to create havoc in the United States.

“This is yet another example of a researcher from China - given the privilege to work at a U.S. university - who then allegedly chose to take part in a scheme to circumvent U.S. laws and receive biological materials hidden in a package originating from China.”

In early November, three Chinese nationals employed as visiting scholars at the University of Michigan were charged in a scheme to smuggle genetically modified roundworms and other biological materials into the U.S.

Those arrests, followed earlier similar cases that show a pattern of Chinese nationals accused of illicitly transferring biological materials to or from University of Michigan research facilities.

The U.S. House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party has been involved in the University of Michigan cases and said they point to a “coordinated campaign targeting universities across the country, driven by China’s efforts to acquire American technology.”

Patel wrote, “The FBI and our CBP (Customs and Border Patrol) partners are committed to enforcing U.S. laws put in place to protect against this global threat to our economy and food supply. If not properly controlled, E. coli and other biological materials could inflict devastating disease to U.S. crops and cause significant financial loss to the U.S. economy.”

He said universities and colleges need to step up their oversight of foreign national researchers.

“Ensure your researchers know that there is a correct and legal way to obtain a license to import/export approved biological materials, and it must be followed without exception.”

