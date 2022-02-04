FBI Captures Top 10 Most Wanted Man After Nearly 16 Years

One of the FBI's most wanted fugitives has been caught in Mexico after nearly 16 years on the run.

Octaviano Juarez-Corro, 47, wanted for his alleged involvement in the shooting deaths of two adults and the attempted killing of three children at a picnic in Milwaukee, was caught Thursday evening in Guadalajara, Mexico, by FBI agents after the bureau's Milwaukee Field Office received a tip on his whereabouts.

''Octaviano Juarez-Corro spent the last 16 years running from law enforcement, hiding in another country, and believing time and distance was on his side,'' said Michael Hensle, special agent-in-charge of the FBI's Milwaukee Field Office.

Federal authorities were offering up to $100,000 in reward money for information leading directly to his arrest.

Juarez-Corro is accused of shooting five people, including his former wife, and killing two in May 2006 at a Memorial Day picnic in South Shore Park in Milwaukee, according to the FBI.

Law enforcement officials say Juarez-Corro showed up at the park uninvited and demanded to see his daughter, who was then 3 years old. After being told no, he reportedly produced a handgun, told five people to get down on their knees, and then shot them ''execution-style.''

He and his estranged wife were in the final stages of a divorce.