Tags: Law Enforcement | fbi | mexico | homicide | most wanted

FBI Captures Top 10 Most Wanted Man After Nearly 16 Years

(Jarretera/Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 04 February 2022 06:24 PM

One of the FBI's most wanted fugitives has been caught in Mexico after nearly 16 years on the run.

Octaviano Juarez-Corro, 47, wanted for his alleged involvement in the shooting deaths of two adults and the attempted killing of three children at a picnic in Milwaukee, was caught Thursday evening in Guadalajara, Mexico, by FBI agents after the bureau's Milwaukee Field Office received a tip on his whereabouts.

''Octaviano Juarez-Corro spent the last 16 years running from law enforcement, hiding in another country, and believing time and distance was on his side,'' said Michael Hensle, special agent-in-charge of the FBI's Milwaukee Field Office.

Federal authorities were offering up to $100,000 in reward money for information leading directly to his arrest.

Juarez-Corro is accused of shooting five people, including his former wife, and killing two in May 2006 at a Memorial Day picnic in South Shore Park in Milwaukee, according to the FBI.

Law enforcement officials say Juarez-Corro showed up at the park uninvited and demanded to see his daughter, who was then 3 years old. After being told no, he reportedly produced a handgun, told five people to get down on their knees, and then shot them ''execution-style.''

He and his estranged wife were in the final stages of a divorce.

Newsfront
