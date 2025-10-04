Patel Fires Agent Trainee Who Displayed Pride Flag

FBI Director Kash Patel fired a new agent trainee in Quantico, Virginia, who displayed a pride flag at his previous workplace, a source told ABC News.

The news outlet also saw a copy of the letter Patel sent to the trainee, who had worked at the FBI's Los Angeles field office for over a decade in a non-agent role.

The employee had been undergoing new agent training.

"This document provides official notice that you are being summarily dismissed from your position as a New Agent Trainee at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, and removed from the federal service, under my authority as the FBI Director, effective immediately," Patel said in the letter.

"After reviewing the facts and circumstances and considering your probationary status, I have determined you exercised poor judgment with an inappropriate display of political signage in your work area during your previous assignment at the Los Angeles Field Office. Pursuant to Article II of the United States Constitution and the laws of the United States, your employment with the Federal Bureau of Investigation is hereby terminated," he added.

The Congressional Equality Caucus slammed the move and said it "highlights what civil-rights advocates describe as a sweeping campaign by the Trump administration to purge LGBTQ+ employees and dismantle decades of inclusion efforts in federal service."