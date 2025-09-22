Patel: FBI Investigating 'Possibility of Accomplices'

As mourners gathered for conservative leader Charlie Kirk's stadium-sized memorial, FBI Director Kash Patel repeated his "pursuing every lead" statement shared in last week's Senate testimony, saying the investigation is looking into the "possibility of accomplices."

"We are meticulously investigating theories and questions, including the location from where the shot was taken, the possibility of accomplices, the text message confession and related conversations, Discord chats, the angle of the shot and bullet impact, how the weapon was transported, hand gestures observed as potential 'signals' near Charlie at the time of his assassination, and visitors to the alleged shooter's residence in the hours and days leading up to September 10, 2025," Patel wrote in a lengthy X post.

The 22-year-old assassin has been arrested and charged with aggravated murder, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty.

Patel confirmed the FBI is also analyzing messages allegedly posted on Discord hours before the assassin's arrest, including a confession to friends.

"It was me at UVU yesterday," the alleged assassin wrote on Discord. "I'm sorry for all of this."

Patel told senators last week that agents are reviewing everyone tied to that chatroom, adding that "a lot more than 20 people" could face questioning.

"As the Director of the FBI, I am committed to ensuring the investigation into Charlie Kirk's assassination is thorough and exhaustive, pursuing every lead to its conclusion," Patel's X post read. "The full weight of America's law enforcement agencies are actively following the evidence that has emerged, but our efforts extend beyond initial findings. We are examining every facet of this assassination."

Patel also shared news to dispel conspiracy theories, including questions about a plane mysteriously turning off its "transponder after departing from an airport near the assassination site."

"Regarding specific details, such as questions about the plane that allegedly turned off its transponder after departing from an airport near the assassination site, we can share updates when answers are confirmed," Patel wrote. "After interviews with the pilot and consultation with the FAA, we determined the transponder was not turned off. Incomplete flight data in rural areas caused the apparent gap."

"The entire FBI mourns the loss of Charlie Kirk. We will not rest until justice is served, and our investigation into this assassination will continue until every question is answered."