GOP Mulls FBI Funding Chop If Trump Indicted

An expected federal indictment of former President Donald Trump has some Republicans considering a push to cut funding for the Justice Department and FBI, The Hill reported.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said this week that Congress must reform the FBI in "a major way," adding, "maybe we need to break them up."

Hawley added: "I do want law enforcement available to do law enforcement tasks. My concern with the FBI is they don't seem very concerned about law enforcement; they seem focused on these political witch hunts."

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who heads the House Judiciary Committee, said in April that "we're going to have to look at the appropriations process and limit funds going to some of these agencies, particularly the ones that are engaging in the most egregious behavior."

Jordan then answered, yes when asked if he was referring to the FBI and Justice Department: "What I'd really like, frankly, I'd really like for the government to just stay out of the election process."

Senate GOP Whip John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters that while he doesn't support Trump in his reelection bid, he believes the FBI and Justice Department should be more cooperative with Republicans in Congress.

"All I know is that the FBI and Department of Justice, there's an oversight role that Congress has," he said. He added that when legislators make requests, "I think the expectation is that they're going to produce them."