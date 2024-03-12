FBI Director Mum on Biden's Handling of Documents

During Tuesday's congressional hearing regarding former special counsel Robert Hur's classified documents report, FBI Director Christopher Wray refused to say if President Joe Biden mishandled classified information after leaving the vice presidency in 2017.

In February, Hur's investigation into Biden's handling of classified documents revealed that Biden not only retrained said documents but also likely shared them with the ghostwriter of his book, "Promise Me, Dad."

During Tuesday's testimony, Wray acknowledged that he had "reviewed" the special counsel's report but would not answer, when pressed by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., if Biden mishandled any classified information. Stefanik posted a transcript of the full exchange on her official website.

"I'm not gonna discuss the report, that's the special counsel's report," Wray said to Stefanik.

"In your opinion, as director of the FBI, do believe he mishandled classified information?" Stefanik said. "Are you aware, and this is breaking news right now, are you aware that there's an audio recording of Joe Biden saying to his ghostwriter in February of 2016, 'I just found all the classified stuff downstairs?' Are you aware of that audio recording? ... I'm asking you, are you aware, as director of the FBI? You're either aware or you're not."

Wray again referred to the special counsel's report without answering Stefanik's questions and continued to cite "counterintelligence" as his reason for being vague.

Wray has a history of evasion when testifying to Congress. In 2022, he admitted to cutting short his appearance at a Senate oversight hearing regarding Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings to go on a family vacation in the Adirondacks and used an official FBI jet to do so.