Jim Jordan: 'Have to Look' at Limiting Funds to FBI, DOJ

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said the House GOP should look at legislation and appropriations to potentially defund the Justice Department and the FBI for politically weaponizing its authority to meddling in elections.

"Maybe most importantly, Maria, we control the power of the purse," Jordan told Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. "And we're going to have to look at the appropriations process and limit funds going to some of these agencies, particularly the ones who are engaged in the most egregious behavior."

Bartiromo asked which ones would be on the hook for getting funding cut, the "DOJ and the FBI?"

"Yeah," Jordan said with a hint of lament. "What I would really like, honestly, I would really like the government to stay out of the elections process: 2016, they spied on his campaign; 2018, the Mueller investigation; 2020, they suppressed the Hunter Biden story; 2022, they raid his home 91 days before an election.

"And now, the leading candidate for president of the United States 2024 election, they indict the former president and top candidate who's leading in every poll. Just let we the people decide who we wanna elect, and stay out of the election process, for goodness sake."

Jordan is one of the most powerful Republicans in Congress having the gavel and subpoena power in the GOP-led House.

"The key is get facts on the table," Jordan said. "We've done with that, with all kinds of issues where we think agencies have been turned against the very people, the American people, they're supposed to serve.

"So you get the facts on the table."

Related Stories: