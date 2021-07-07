FBI Seizes Completed Lego Capitol Model From Jan. 6 Suspect's Home

The FBI, while seizing items from the home of a man accused of being a leader in the Jan. 6 incidents at the Capitol, took a fully constructed Lego model of the U.S. Capitol, along with other items, from his home.

The Lego set, along with a notebook that had instructions on how to create a "hometown militia, were seized from the home of Robert Morss, 27, of Glenshaw, Pa. He is facing charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers as well as civil disorder, robbery of U.S. property, and obstruction, reports The New York Post.

Court records published by The Smoking Gun also show that law enforcement recovered several items and clothing that appear to match what Morss had on him at the Jan. 6 Capitol protests, including a "Don't Tread on Me" flag, a black gaiter, a tourniquet, military fatigues, and a military utility bag.

The court filings didn't indicate if federal investigators think Morss used the 1032-piece Lego set, which can be purchased from Amazon and other retail outlets, while preparing for an alleged role in the Capitol protests.

Prosecutors are accusing him of having directed others during "one of the most intense and prolonged clashes" with law enforcement officials, according to court documents cited by the outlet.

Morss is accused of having allegedly ripped a shield away from a Metropolitan Police Department officer and later organized a "shield wall" used to crush police officers, including MPD Officer Daniel Hodges, who had been crushed against a door jamb.

Government lawyers, in their July 2 motion, said agents also recovered a notebook from Morss' car containing "writings that included 'Step by Step To Create Hometown Militia'" and a militia "to-do" List that included steps like "Ambush" and "Battle Drills" and reminders to "Bring Assault Rifle" and "4 Magazines."

Morss, who remains in custody, has served as an Army Ranger and most recently worked as a substitute teacher, and federal prosecutors say that on Jan. 6, he "came prepared for violence and then repeatedly led the violent mob" in attacks on law enforcement officials.

He was indicted for his alleged role in the events and faces nine different charges, according to the Department of Justice.

Five people died during the violent events, with Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick dying of a stroke after fighting against the crowd that came to the Capitol while Congress was voting to confirm the Electoral College's vote for President Joe Biden. Investigations are underway concerning hundreds of suspects, and more than 500 people have been charged criminally so far.