Trump: 'Certainly Imagine' DOJ Investigating Wray

In his continued pursuit of "restorative justice" and accountability for the biased lawfare under former President Joe Biden and deep state operatives even during his first administration, President Donald Trump is signaling former FBI Director Christopher Wray is next.

"I would imagine, I would certainly imagine, I would think they are doing that," Trump told NBC News of whether his Justice Department is investigating Wray after revelations of 274 FBI agents in the crowd of Jan. 6, 2021, potentially animating the unrest that unfolded at the Capitol – as has long been alleged in conservative media.

Trump added Wray "did a terrible job and we just found out about it."

"I think it's very inappropriate what he did, and I think a lot of his service was very inappropriate. But we haven't gone beyond that. Don't forget, we just found out about all of these FBI agents being there."

Trump's remarks piggybacked on Saturday Truth Social posts where he lamented taking the advice of now anti-Trump former adviser Chris Christie on Wray being his FBI director replacement for James Comey, who was recently charged with lying to Congress and obstructing a congressional investigation.

"For those who are interested, and there aren't many of you, Christopher Wray was recommended to me by Sloppy Chris Christie when Chris was in my 'good graces' — which was a very long time ago!" Trump wrote.

That post came hours after the revelations of FBI now admitting there were not just a few undercover or non-official cover agents in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol protest, but hundreds of them.

"It was just revealed that the FBI had secretly placed, against all Rules, Regulations, Protocols, and Standards, 274 FBI Agents into the Crowd just prior to, and during, the January 6th Hoax," Trump wrote. "This is different from what Director Christopher Wray stated, over and over again!

"That's right, as it now turns out, FBI Agents were at, and in, the January 6th Protest, probably acting as Agitators and Insurrectionists, but certainly not as 'Law Enforcement Officials.' I want to know who each and every one of these so-called 'Agents' are, and what they were up to on that now 'Historic' Day.

"Many Great American Patriots were made to pay a very big price only for the love of their Country. I owe this investigation of 'Dirty Cops and Crooked Politicians' to them! Christopher Wray, the then Director of the FBI, has some major explaining to do.

"That's two in a row, Comey and Wray, who got caught LYING, with our Great Country at stake. WE CAN NEVER LET THIS HAPPEN TO AMERICA AGAIN!"

Current FBI Director Kash Patel also noted accountability for Jan. 6 might be the next shoe to drop in Trump's ongoing effort to root out deep state lawfare.

"274 FBI agents were thrown into crowd control on Jan 6 against FBI standards," Patel posted Friday night on X. "That failure was on corrupt leadership. Thanks to agents stepping up, the truth is coming out. Transparency. Justice. Accountability."

In a related story of politically biased FBI leadership, the FBI fired agents who were photographed kneeling during a racial justice protest in Washington that followed the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, three people familiar with the matter said Friday.