FBI Investigates Mystery Drone Sightings in N.J.

The FBI is now investigating a series of odd drone sightings in New Jersey that have sparked unease amongst locals, NBC New York reported Monday.

Witnesses describe the drones as active during late-night hours. One resident, Mike Walsh, who first noticed them in mid-November, said the sightings have now become commonplace.

"We've been seeing them every night, except Thanksgiving. I guess they took the night off," Walsh said, adding that he's contacted police but received no clear answers.

Social media has been flooded with speculation, ranging from UFO theories to concerns about surveillance.

"People think they're UFOs, or we're being spied on," another resident, Erica Campbell, said.

Others, like Alexis Calle, question the drones' purpose: "What were they looking for?"

The alarm from residents has drawn so much attention to the story that a few days ago, local authorities were forced to release a joint statement alongside county prosecutors, stating, "There is no known threat to public safety. This joint statement is being issued in response to rumors about the drone activity spreading on social media. We encourage the public to be mindful that what they read online may not be accurate."

By Monday, the FBI, which is in charge of investigating such issues over domestic airspace, confirmed its involvement. Meanwhile, local police are reported to continue monitoring the situation.