WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: fbi | images | person of interest | charlie kirk | killing | utah | donald trump

FBI Releases More Images of Kirk Person of Interest

By    |   Thursday, 11 September 2025 10:19 PM EDT

The FBI and the Utah Department of Public Safety on Thursday night released four new images of the person of interest in the fatal shooting of Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk the previous day.

Kirk, 31, was assassinated on Wednesday at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem. He was participating in the first of a 15-stop itinerary on what was billed as the "American Comeback Tour."

Earlier Thursday, the FBI released undated images of the same person of interest. Utah Public Safety added more images of the person, wearing the same clothes seen in the earlier FBI photos.

The pictures showed a man wearing a black baseball cap, dark sunglasses, jeans, and a long-sleeved shirt featuring an American-flag design.

"We're doing everything we can to find him, and we're not sure how far he has gone yet," FBI Special Agent Robert Bohls said earlier.

The FBI arrested and subsequently released two people of interest in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. The first was held on a misdemeanor charge of obstruction and subsequently released, police said.

President Donald Trump on Thursday said law enforcement was making "big progress" on finding the killer. Further, Trump said he had "an indication" of a motive.

"But we'll let you know about that later," he told reporters.

Newsmax correspondent Joe Moeller reported FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino were in Orem on Thursday, being briefed at the scene and on the roof of the Losee Center, from where police say the assailant killed Kirk with one shot to the neck.

Police said they think the shooter fired once from a rooftop positioned up to 200 yards away. A high-powered bolt-action rifle was recovered in the nearby woods.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to an identification and arrest in connection with the shooting.

Information from AFP was used in this report.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The FBI and the Utah Department of Public Safety on Thursday night released four new images of the person of interest in the fatal shooting of Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk the previous day.
fbi, images, person of interest, charlie kirk, killing, utah, donald trump, law enforcement
320
2025-19-11
Thursday, 11 September 2025 10:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved