FBI 'Point Man' Suppressed Intel Provided by Hunter Biden Whistleblower: Report

Recently retired FBI agent Timothy Thibault, just days before the 2020 presidential election, allegedly smothered a whistleblower's "damning revelations" about Hunter Biden's business dealings, the New York Post reported.

Thibault was the then-assigned "point man" to manage whistleblower Tony Bobulinski, Hunter Biden's former business partner, the Post reported.

However, following Bobulinski being interviewed secretly by FBI agents for more than five hours on Oct. 23, 2020 — 11 days before the election — Thibault allegedly never followed up with the whistleblower.

"His [Bobulinski's] evidence appears to have fallen into the same black hole at the FBI as Hunter's laptop, never to be seen again," the Post said.

The newspaper in mid-October 2020 first reported that Hunter Biden introduced his father, then Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company.

The day before Bobulinski's FBI interview, the whistleblower revealed in a press conference that Joe Biden was the "Big Guy" — as referred to in an email found on Hunter's abandoned laptop — due to get a 10% cut of a lucrative joint venture with Chinese energy firm CEFC.

The Post on Sunday night said Bobulinski gave the FBI the contents of three cellphones. The information provided included encrypted messages between Hunter and his business partners, and emails and financial documents detailing how the Biden family peddled its influence in foreign countries during Joe Biden's vice presidency.

The whistleblower had been told not to walk in the front door of the "nondescript" eight-story building, about a mile from FBI headquarter, but to drive into an underground parking garage when he arrived for the interview.

After being met by James Dawson, then-special agent in charge of the Criminal and Cyber Division, and FBI Supervisory Special Agent Giulio Arseni, Bobulinski was handed over to two younger agents, William Novak and Garrett Churchill, the Post reported.

Novak and Churchill conducted the videotaped interview with Bobulinski and provided a receipt for the whistleblower's digital data.

The agents paused the interview several times to consult with Dawson, the Post said, and Arseni and an FBI forensic team also came into the room at points.

Thibault's cellphone number was provided to Bobulinski and the whistleblower's lawyer. They were told Thibault would be their point man at the FBI thereafter.

But Bobulinski and his lawyer never were contacted again, and the whistleblower was not brought before a Delaware grand jury investigating Hunter.

Bobulinski allegedly described to the FBI how Hunter Biden, his uncle Jim Biden and others used the family name in 2015-16 to help their business dealings in places including Oman, Romania, Georgia, and Kazakhstan.

The whistleblower also told the FBI about Hunter's lucrative personal relationships with Chinese, Ukrainian, and Romanian power brokers.