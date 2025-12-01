House Democrats Seek Records of Patel's FBI Jet Use

House Democrats are investigating FBI Director Kash Patel's use of taxpayer-funded government jets for personal travel.

"While millions of Americans struggled with skyrocketing healthcare costs, hunger, and missed paychecks due to the Republican 'Great Gatsby' shutdown, you used a $60 million government jet for an overnight date with your girlfriend, a Scottish golfing excursion with your buddies, and a trip to a luxury hunting retreat called 'Boondoggle Ranch,'" Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Calif., wrote in a letter to Patel on Monday.

"Why should American taxpayers be footing the bill for private jets every time you decide to hang out with your golf buddies, see your girlfriend, or go to your 'boondoggle' escape?"

The lawmakers have asked for travel records, passenger information, and any communications with passengers about the recent flights.

On Oct. 25, Patel flew to Pennsylvania to see his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, sing the national anthem at a wrestling match.

FBI directors are required to use government aircraft for personal or business travel to maintain secure communications. They must reimburse the government for personal flights at coach fare rates.

The costs of family or friends' fares must also be reimbursed.

"You flew there because your girlfriend was performing at a wrestling match on the campus of Pennsylvania State University," the lawmakers wrote in the letter.

"After attending her performance, you used the government's jet to fly with her home to Nashville the following day. Your 'date night' had no apparent connections to your official duties."

The inquiry also questioned a trip Patel took to Texas.

"Later that weekend, you took the FBI jet to San Angelo, Texas, for four days, where Republican Party mega-donor Bubba Saulsbury hosted you at Boondoggle Ranch — 'a scenic hunting resort' that touts itself as the ideal place to 'waste money or time on unnecessary or questionable projects,'" Raskin and Kamlager-Dove wrote.