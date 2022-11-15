FBI IDs Juvenile in Bomb Threats to Black Colleges

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Tuesday that the agency identified a suspect allegedly responsible for a series of bomb threats at historically Black colleges and universities earlier this year.

The bomb threats began Jan. 5 when after Howard University and seven other HBCUs were targeted. By the next month, 17 HBCUs received threats.

Wray says the FBI is still investigating but so far there's only one suspect.

"We've recently — with respect to the first big tranche of the threats — the investigation has identified an underage, a juvenile subject. And because of the federal limitations on charging juveniles with federal crimes, we have worked with state prosecutors to ensure that that individual is charged under various other state offenses, which will ensure some level of restrictions and monitoring and disruption of his criminal behavior," Wray told the House Homeland Security Committee.

"Since that big tranche that we believe that individual was responsible for, there have been two other tranches. And we're very actively investigating those, but there's not much I can say on those ongoing active investigations, those other investigations, at this time."

Thirty-one FBI field officers are involved in the investigation. In February, the agency identified six "tech-savvy" juveniles who utilized sophisticated methods to conceal the origin of the threats.

"The bomb threats have been made in phone calls, email, instant messages, and anonymous online posts. FBI agents from multiple field offices are conducting hundreds of interviews and gathering a variety of electronic evidence for analysis," the FBI said in February.