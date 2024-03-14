×
Tags: fbi | explosion | orange country | swat

Explosion Injures 16 at California FBI Training Facility

By    |   Thursday, 14 March 2024 10:31 AM EDT

At least 16 people were injured on Wednesday following an explosion at an FBI training facility in Orange County, California.

Authorities said an unspecified canister exploded and it was unknown at the time as to what caused it to detonate unexpectedly. Local aerial news footage showed a robot positioned outside a small entryway with debris strewn near the small building.

Reports said 16 SWAT team members were injured by the blast that occurred in Irvine, California, at the Jerry Crowe Regional Tactical Training Facility around 1 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff's Department said.

The incident happened during an annual joint training exercise between the Orange County San Diego SWAT team and a bomb squad unit.

"We do have two members of our SWAT Team who are cross-trained as paramedics and they were able to provide assistance immediately," authorities said to local new reporters.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department in addition to the FBI will be investigating the incident.

Although no deaths have been reported, some of the non-life-threatening injuries include wounds to the legs and back, dizziness and ringing in the ears. The precise nature of the injuries are not yet known, although authorities did say one team member will require surgery.

