Tags: fbi | elections | system | russia | china | threats

FBI: No Credible Threats to Election Systems

FBI logo
FBI logo (Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 03 October 2022 02:24 PM EDT

Russia and China are among foreign adversaries spreading disinformation about the credibility of U.S. election systems heading into the midterms, the FBI said Monday.

The bureau, however, said it had identified no credible threats to voting systems, USA Today reported.

FBI officials said they were monitoring closely potential threats to election workers after local officials reported a wave of harassment and abuse before and after the 2020 presidential election.

The federal Elections Threat Task Force has reviewed more than 1,000 reports since June 2021, with about 11% of them meeting the threshold for federal investigation and resulting in four arrests so far.

In late-July, National Security Agency Director Gen. Paul Nakasone, who runs Cyber Command, said he was worried about election security before the November midterms. He told Bloomberg that "we are going to be full-bore against foreign interference and influence in our elections."

Nakasone told a cybersecurity conference "we bring our best people to do three things in terms of securing our elections. We generate insights, to understand what your adversaries are doing; we share that information and indications of what's happening outside the United States with a series of partners; and we take action when authorized."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


