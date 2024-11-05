FBI's Name, Insignia Used in Fake Election Videos

The FBI on Tuesday issued a warning that in at least two instances, the agency's name and insignia have been used in fabricated clips, likely by a Russian disinformation group, to spread false reports about the presidential election.

The clips, along with several others that mimicked news organizations and officials, were circulated Monday, CBS News reported.

"Election integrity is among our highest priorities, and the FBI is working closely with state and local law enforcement partners to respond to election threats and protect our communities as Americans exercise their right to vote," the FBI said Tuesday. "Attempts to deceive the public with false content about FBI threat assessments and activities aim to undermine our democratic process and erode trust in the electoral system."

Clips shared on X were made to look as if the FBI released them. They shared false claims on voter fraud, accusing the management of prisons in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona of colluding with a political party and rigging inmate voting.

The FBI said in a statement Tuesday the content of the videos is false and the recordings are not authentic.

Other fabricated videos have circulated, as well, including one made to look like a CBS News report that falsely said the FBI is warning people to "vote remotely" because of a potential terrorist attack.

However, CBS News reported that it has produced no such video, and no warnings of that nature have been issued by the government. X suspended the account posting the video Monday afternoon.

"This video is not authentic and does not accurately represent the current threat posture or polling location safety," the FBI said in the statement.

In another video, the production was made to look like Fox News had produced it.

Antibot4Navalny, a group of researchers that tracks Russian online disinformation, said the videos likely came from a Russian disinformation group that released two other fake FBI videos recently, according to CBS News.

The group, which has often mimicked news outlets and U.S. government officials in its videos, includes coding in them that links to legitimate news outlets, so viewers believe the clips are official.