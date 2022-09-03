×
Trump: 'Totally Corrupt' FBI 'Partisan Mobsters' Are 'Real Threat to Democracy'

donald trump grimaces on stage before a save america rally
Former President Donald Trump (Getty Images)

By    |   Saturday, 03 September 2022 10:22 AM EDT

Just days after President Joe Biden gave a dark speech denouncing Republicans, former President Donald Trump called out the "totally corrupt" "partisan mobsters" of the FBI abusing "their power" to elected the "cognitively impaired" Biden.

"The FBI is totally corrupt," Trump wrote in a Truth Social statement Saturday. "They blatantly used their power to get a cognitively impaired Democrat elected President — in two elections."

Trump compared the latest "abuse" of power of the raid of his private residence at Mar-a-Lago to the perpetrating of the Russia collusion narrative in the 2016 election.

"They spied on my campaign and now, broke into my home, using a radical left Trump-hating magistrate to grant approval, and indiscriminately stole everything within reach, including my passports," Trump's statement continued. "They even 'riffled' through the first lady's closets, dresses and drawers.

"They are an out-of-control group of highly partisan 'mobsters,' a real threat to democracy!"

Trump's pointed rebuke comes on the morning of a return to the Save America rally tour, relaunching Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Newsmax is going to air Trump's speech live, starting at 7 p.m.

It is his first rally in weeks and the first since the raid of Mar-a-Lago under the guise of retrieving documents for the National Archives.

Just days after President Joe Biden gave a dark speech denouncing Republicans, former President Donald Trump called out the "totally corrupt" "partisan mobsters" of the FBI abusing "their power" to elected the "cognitively impaired" Biden.
Saturday, 03 September 2022 10:22 AM
