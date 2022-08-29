Trump: Declare 'Rightful Winner' or 'New Election' Over FBI Meddling

Former President Donald Trump is taking his case against FBI "election interference" to the American people – and to a new level – by demanding to be declared the "rightful winner" or "have a new election."

"So now it comes out, conclusively, that the FBI BURIED THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY BEFORE THE ELECTION knowing that, if they didn't, 'Trump would have easily won the 2020 Presidential Election,'" Trump wrote Monday in Truth Social.

"This is massive FRAUD & ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before in our country."

Trump added the "remedy" for the 2020 presidential election meddling should be to "declare the rightful winner" or, a minimum, hold a "new election."

"REMEDY: Declare the rightful winner or, and this would be the minimal solution, declare the 2020 election irreparably compromised and have a new election, immediately!" Trump's statement concluded.

Trump's remarks came after a weekend of rebuke of multiple angles of the 2020 presidential election, including Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg acknowledging the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story came after a visit and warning from the FBI.