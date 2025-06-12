WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: fbi | doj quantico | alabama | tuberville

FBI May be Poised to Move Training Academy to Alabama

Thursday, 12 June 2025 04:51 PM EDT

There are growing indications that the FBI plans to move its National Training Academy from Quantico, Virginia, to a site in Alabama.

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville posted on Wednesday about the "GREAT NEWS for the @FBI and Alabama."

The senator said, "I hosted @FBIDirectorKash at the FBI-Redstone campus a couple of weeks ago to tour their cutting-edge facilities, and it is the perfect home for the National Academy."

Then on Thursday, a local media outlet added to the situation, posting, "NEW: @SenTuberville confirms FBI is seriously considering moving more of its training academy from Quantico, VA to Huntsville."

There has been no official statement on the potential move. The Washington Post reported that unnamed people close to the matter have said the move is being seriously considered.

Virginia's Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, told the Post he was troubled by the reports. "Quantico remains the best place to train America's FBI," he said. "I am speaking with leadership at the FBI and DOJ to make sure Quantico remains the centerpiece of FBI training now and in the future."

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is reportedly in the lead on the potential move, which would be carried out as part of the Trump administration's restructuring of federal offices and departments to move away from Washington and reduce costs.

