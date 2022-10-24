Rep. Greene, Republicans Demand 'Unconstitutional' Gun Docs be Removed

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and other Republicans are demanding the FBI and Justice Department verify that they have removed records of people who secretly signed forms waiving their rights to own, buy, or use firearms.

Gun Owners of America, a firearms rights group, called upon the DOJ and the FBI to remove the records relating to the forms, which the Daily Caller reported were provided by FBI agents to at least 15 people.

Republicans are now urging Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray to provide proof that the FBI has halted the use of "illegal and unconstitutional" forms and records, according to a Monday letter obtained by the Washington Examiner.

"We, the undersigned elected members of the United States House of Representatives, demand full accountability from all law enforcement agencies, including the FBI," stated the Republicans in the letter.

Bureau agents gave the "NICS Indices Self-Submission Form" to people in Maine, Michigan, and Massachusetts between 2016 and 2019. Republicans believe the form is being used to "coerce and intimidate."

Signatories, who were investigated for things such as alleged violent threats in online chat rooms, were asked to identify as a "danger" to themselves or others or as lacking the "mental capacity adequately to construct or manage" their lives. They were also registered with the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS).

In their letter, Republicans cite a federal law that says the U.S. attorney general and FBI must provide "information updates" to Congress on NICS.

The agency "shall … notify the Attorney General that such basis no longer applies so that the National Instant Criminal Background Check System is kept up to date," says this law. It also says the attorney general must ensure the record keeping is "updated, corrected, modified, or removed within 30 days of receipt."

It's unclear whether the FBI shared the data with other federal agencies. The form was discontinued after its existence was made public.