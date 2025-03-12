FBI, DOJ Asked to Investigate Attacks on DOGE, Tesla

Republican House DOGE subcommittee members sent a letter to the FBI and the Justice Department to investigate and potentially prosecute attacks targeting Elon Musk and Tesla properties as "domestic terrorism," funded by radical leftist groups like antifa, if not Democrats themselves.

"🚨Attacks on Tesla must be investigated as domestic terrorism! 🚨," Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., posted Wednesday to X, sharing a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel. "Today, my @DOGEcommittee colleagues and I sent a letter to @AGPamBondi and @FBIDirectorKash asking for an investigation into the wave of organized attacks targeting @elonmusk, @Tesla, and the @DOGE effort.

"Who is behind it? Who is funding it? Is there a link with Democrat-leaning NGOs?

"We look forward to exposing these terrorists and bringing them to justice!"

Greene's letter was co-signed by all eight Republican members on the Oversight subcommittee, and none of the six Democrat members.

"Reports, including from Elon Musk himself, link various Democrat-affiliated non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to the attacks, specifically, Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project, and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA)," Greene's official wrote in a memo announcing the letter and call for investigation.

"These groups receive a significant amount of funding from ActBlue, a Democrat superPAC."

The GOP letter seeks DOJ and FBI response on three key questions:

Who is organizing and carrying out these attacks? Is there a link between NGOs and the organizers of these attacks? If NGOs are linked to these attacks, has federal funding been provided to any of them?"

"We are urging the Department of Justice and the FBI to prioritize a thorough investigation of these attacks," the GOP co-signers wrote in a joint statement. "In November, President Trump won a landslide election when the American people issued a decisive mandate for the leadership of this country and how they want to be governed.

"A significant part of that mandate was to establish the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to create a government that is more efficient, transparent, and accountable to the American people.

"Democrats have used agencies like USAID as taxpayer-funded slush funds to push their woke agenda on the entire world using billions of dollars from hard-working Americans.

"Democrats are upset and having a complete meltdown because Elon Musk and his DOGE team are eliminating the waste, fraud, and abuse they are responsible for creating while taking advantage of the American people.

"Now, Democrats are proving that they are the party of violence once again.

"Everyone responsible for coordinating and carrying out these attacks must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."