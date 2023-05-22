FBI Director Wray to Testify Before House Panel in July

The House Judiciary Committee is expected to question FBI Director Christopher Wray in mid-July, the Washington Examiner reported.

Wray's appearance, the date of which still was being finalized, will be his first before the committee since a series of embarrassing revelations emerged about the bureau.

In a report released last week, U.S. special counsel John Durham concluded the FBI lacked "actual evidence" to investigate then-candidate Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and relied too heavily on tips provided by Trump's political opponents to fuel the probe.

The Judiciary Committee and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government on Thursday released an extensive report on the testimony from several current and former FBI employees who "chose to risk their careers to expose abuses and misconduct in the FBI."

Three FBI whistleblowers appeared before the select subcommittee that day and testified about the retribution they experienced for coming forward with statements on several issues.

Then on Friday, a released heavily blacked-out court order said FBI officials repeatedly violated their own standards when they searched a vast repository of foreign intelligence for information related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol and racial justice protests in 2020.

Republicans in Congress have criticized Wray for his lack of response to the revelations. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., accused Wray of lying under oath about the Jan. 6 attack, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., introduced articles of impeachment against the director.

The House Judiciary Committee and the subcommittee, dedicated to investigating government "weaponization," have been probing FBI politicization for months.

GOP lawmakers have said the FBI under Wray has applied a double standard in pursuing anti-abortion activists compared to pro-abortion activists, and focused on parents protesting liberal school policies at school board meetings starting in 2021.

Trump nominated Wray to his position in 2017.

The Examiner reported that House Republicans have called Durham to testify, but no date has been set for his appearance.