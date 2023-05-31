FBI Director to Discuss Biden Doc With Lawmakers

Leading Republican lawmakers on Wednesday are scheduled to speak with FBI Director Christopher Wray regarding a dispute over an internal law enforcement document that may allege a criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, are expected to be on the call at 1:30 p.m. ET, according to a Comer spokesperson.

CNN reported Wednesday that the FBI said it's cooperating and has offered to allow Republicans to see the document but has so far refused to supply it because it contains raw and unsubstantiated intelligence.

Comer on Tuesday threatened Wray with contempt of Congress for his agency’s refusing a subpoena to turn over the document.

The Kentucky lawmaker is focused on a June 30, 2020, allegation saying a foreign national allegedly paid $5 million to receive a desired policy outcome. It's based on unclassified and legally protected whistleblower disclosures.

The allegation is included on a FD-1023 form, which the FBI uses to memorialize information gathered from confidential sources, CNN reported.

"It has been alleged that the document includes a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose," Comer and Grassley wrote in a May 3 letter to Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The FBI has said it will make the information available to the oversight committee "in a format and setting that maintains confidentiality and protects important security interests and the integrity of FBI investigations," CNN reported.

The bureau added that its ability to share unsubstantiated raw intelligence outside the bureau is limited.

The White House has dismissed the allegation as the latest in "unfounded politically-motivated attacks."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Tuesday also warned he will hit Wray with a contempt charge if he missed a subpoena deadline to turn over the classified document.