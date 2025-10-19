FBI Probing Air Force One Sniper Stand at Palm Beach Airport

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed Sunday the investigation of a suspicious elevated hunting stand discovered by the U.S. Secret Service near the landing zone of Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport.

"USSS spotted a suspicious stand near the AF1 zone in Palm Beach," Patel confirmed on X. "The FBI is investigating."

The structure was reportedly uncovered Thursday by the USSS during advance security preparations for Trump's weekend arrival. No suspects were present when agents arrived.

"While we are not able to provide details about the specific items or their intent, this incident underscores the importance of our layered security measures," USSS spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a reported statement.

The stand was reportedly believed to have been set up months ago and only recently discovered.