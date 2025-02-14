FBI Rebuts Secretary Noem's Claims of Corrupt Agents

The FBI said Friday that allegations made against its agents labeling them as corrupt are "unfounded" and "deeply irresponsible."

The comments by the FBI appear to be in response to a social media post made by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem about a report by the Los Angeles Times that cited a leaked document on an immigration enforcement action in LA.

"The FBI is so corrupt. We will work with any and every agency to stop leaks and prosecute these crooked deep state agents to the fullest extent of the law," Noem said Sunday.

"Making unfounded allegations calling FBI agents corrupt is deeply irresponsible and has not been supported by any evidence to date," the FBI said in a statement on Friday.

"Unless evidence of violations is presented, such comments undermine the men and women of the FBI. The FBI invites DHS to partner in determining the source of any leaked information and working together professionally to ensure the safety and security of ongoing immigration enforcement operations," it said.

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has embarked on a massive government makeover while firing and sidelining hundreds of civil servants and top officials at agencies, including the FBI, in his first steps toward downsizing the federal government and installing more loyalists.

Trump has picked Kash Patel, who has called for a radical reshaping of the nation's top law enforcement agency, to head the FBI. Patel's nomination has not yet been scheduled for full Senate debate and vote.