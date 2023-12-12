FBI, DHS Warn of Heightened Threat Through Holidays

Three federal agencies issued a public safety warning on Tuesday night, saying that the threat of violence — especially by lone actors — in the United States is heightened through the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) warned of lone actor violence targeting large public gatherings throughout the winter” as a result of the conflict in the Middle East between Israel and the Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

“Although this announcement is not in response to any specific plotting activity, these targets likely remain attractive to lone actors inspired by a range of ideologies due to their accessibility and symbolic nature,” the agencies said in the release.

Tuesday’s warning updates previous alerts issued on Oct. 10 and Oct. 25.

“Since the HAMAS attack on Israel on 7 October, various foreign terrorist media organizations have called for lone actor attacks in the United States. Racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists (RMVEs) have also increased calls for violence and celebrated attacks on the Jewish community,” the agencies wrote. “Lone actors may seek to disrupt or escalate violence at large gatherings, high profile events, or symbolic or religious locations throughout the winter.

“Such gatherings could become a convenient target for those inspired to commit violence against Jewish, Christian, Muslim, and Arab communities,” read the warning.

Further, “We have also observed an increase in hoax bomb and active shooter threats targeting synagogues across the United States, likely intended to disrupt services and intimidate congregants.”