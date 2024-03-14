FBI, DHS Partner With Gaming Industry to Combat Extremism

A recent government report unveils a collaboration between federal agencies and VIDEO gaming and social media companies to tackle domestic violent extremist content, Breitbart reported.

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) disclosed FBI and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are engaging with industry giants to curb online radicalization.

The report, spanning September 2022 to January 2024, emphasizes the establishment of communication channels between law enforcement and gaming entities. It reveals that DHS's intelligence office actively interacts with gaming companies, allowing them to share information on activities promoting domestic violent extremism or violating terms of service.

However, the GAO highlighted a lack of a comprehensive strategy aligning these efforts with broader agency objectives. The absence of strategic coordination could hinder the effectiveness of information sharing and communication, the report warns.

Twitch streamer Hasan Piker expressed skepticism regarding the efficacy of FBI mechanisms, citing concerns about their track record in identifying extremism.

"They’re much better at finding vulnerable teenagers with mental disabilities to take advantage of," he said.

Piker's comments reflect broader apprehensions about the potential impact of such collaborations on civil liberties.

The GAO's investigation was prompted by congressional inquiries into the use of gaming platforms by domestic violent extremists. While federal law does not specifically criminalize domestic violent extremism, the government categorizes it into five threat categories, including racially motivated violence and anti-government extremism.

This scrutiny of gaming companies follows congressional pressure on major players to address extremist content. Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin, D-Ill., urged leading gaming companies to take proactive measures to police their platforms against extremist activities.

"Online gaming platforms generally have not utilized these tools," Durbin wrote in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

President Joe Biden's administration has intensified efforts to combat domestic terrorism, identifying online gaming platforms as potential hotbeds for radicalization. The administration's national strategy emphasizes the role of such platforms in recruiting and mobilizing individuals for extremist causes.

However, these efforts raise constitutional and legal concerns regarding free speech rights. Recent litigation has underscored the delicate balance between combating extremism and safeguarding civil liberties.

The federal government's focus on gaming as a conduit for radicalization is not new. A 2019 intelligence assessment warned of the potential for violent extremists to exploit popular gaming platforms for nefarious purposes.

Former President Donald Trump previously criticized violent video games following mass shootings, highlighting broader societal concerns about the influence of media on behavior.

The GAO report incorporates insights from various experts, including representatives from the Anti-Defamation League and the Pentagon-funded RAND Corporation. These experts emphasize the need for better regulation and monitoring of gaming platforms to prevent extremist activities.

"We must stop the glorification of violence in our society," Trump said in 2019 after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. "This includes the gruesome video games that are now commonplace."