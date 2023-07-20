×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fbi | confidential | human source | risk | safety

FBI Fires Back: 'Safety of a Confidential Source' at Risk

By    |   Thursday, 20 July 2023 04:22 PM EDT

The FBI fired back Thursday after Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, released the long-sought FD-1023 that details allegations of a bribe accepted by then-Vice President Joe Biden.

"The safeguards the FBI placed on the production of this information are necessary to protect the safety of confidential sources and the integrity of sensitive investigations," the FBI wrote to Newsmax in a statement Thursday.

"Today's release of the 1023 — at a minimum — unnecessarily risks the safety of a confidential source."

Grassley said Thursday he released the document for public transparency and added he obtained the document independently through a "legally protected disclosures by Justice Department whistleblowers."

FBI Director Christopher Wray has long kept the unclassified counterintelligence document from the public under the guise of protecting sources and methods.

"Throughout the FBI's engagements with Congress, we have been guided by our obligation to protect the physical safety of confidential human sources and the integrity of sensitive investigations," the FBI statement began. "We have repeatedly explained to Congress, in correspondence and in briefings, how critical it is to keep this source information confidential."

But the House Oversight Committee under Chair James Comer, R-Ky., threatened Wray with contempt of Congress if he failed to deliver the document to the House. Wray was able to avoid contempt of Congress by allowing House members to view the 1023 in a Secure Compartmentalized Information Facility (SCIF).

"In the face of these significant concerns, the FBI negotiated a resolution with Chairman Comer to provide the information requested in a manner that protects the safety of confidential sources and integrity of investigations," the FBI said in the statement.

But Grassley and Comer said in separate statements Thursday they felt the public was on a need to know basis.

"The FBI's Biden Bribery Record tracks closely with the evidence uncovered by the Oversight Committee's Biden family influence peddling investigation," Comer said. "In the FBI's record, the Burisma executive claims that he didn't pay the 'big guy' directly but that he used several bank accounts to conceal the money.

"That sounds an awful lot like how the Bidens conduct business: Using multiple bank accounts to hide the source and total amount of the money.

"I thank Sen. Grassley for providing much needed transparency to the American people," Comer concluded. "We must hold the Department of Justice accountable for seeking to bury this record to protect the Bidens."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The FBI fired back Thursday after Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, released the long-sought FD-1023 that details allegations of a bribe accepted by then-Vice President Joe Biden.
fbi, confidential, human source, risk, safety
394
2023-22-20
Thursday, 20 July 2023 04:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved