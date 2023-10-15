FBI Director: US Terror Threat Rising

FBI Director Christopher Wray told U.S. police chiefs that the number of terror threats in the U.S. is rising.

Wray spoke at the International Association of Chiefs of Police annual conference in San Diego on Saturday, exactly one week after Hamas terrorists attacked and massacred civilians in southern Israel.

The director said law enforcement's biggest concern involves possible pro-Hamas lone-wolf copycats.

"In this heightened environment, there's no question we're seeing an increase in reported threats, and we've got to be on the lookout, especially for lone actors who may take inspiration from recent events to commit violence of their own," Wray said during his speech.

The director spoke a day after major U.S. cities were on heightened security and increased police presence after a former Hamas leader had called for Muslims around the world to take to the streets in support of Palestinians and considered Oct. 13 a "day of Jihad."

Wray, whose bureau has been accused by some Republican lawmakers of producing a memo targeting traditional Catholics as potential domestic terrorists, told the police chiefs that "targeting of a community because of their faith is totally unacceptable."

"History has been witness to antisemitic and other forms of violent extremism for far too long, whether that be from foreign terrorist organizations, or those inspired by them, or domestic violent extremists motivated by their own racial animus," Wray said.

"We remain committed to continue confronting those threats, both here in the U.S. and overseas."

He did not mention any specific domestic threats of which the bureau might be aware.

The FBI on Monday posted a statement on social media saying the bureau "does not have specific and credible intelligence indicating a threat to the United States stemming from the Hamas attacks in Israel."

"We are closely monitoring unfolding events and will share relevant information with our state, local, federal and international law enforcement, intelligence and homeland security partners to ensure they are prepared for any impacts to public safety," read the post on social media platform X.

Wray also asked the law enforcement officials in attendance to "continue sharing any intelligence or observations you may have."

"On our end, we're committed to doing the same, so that together, we can safeguard our communities," he said.