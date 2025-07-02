Docs Expose FBI, Wray Cover-Up of Chinese Election Fraud

FBI whistleblowers and emails released by Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, reveal that U.S. intelligence knew of a China-led election fraud plot to elect Joe Biden in September 2020, but that information was covered up.

The records show FBI headquarters under then-FBI Director Christopher Wray interfered with an investigation into Chinese election interference to shield Wray from political blowback.

The COVID-election cover up intended to protect Wray from being exposed for inaccurate or false statements to Congress where he claimed there was no evidence of pending election fraud presented to intelligence or the FBI, according to documents and Grassley's assessment of them.

"These records smack of political decision-making and prove the Wray-led FBI to be a deeply broken institution," Grassley wrote in a statement, releasing the evidence Tuesday night. "Ahead of a high-stakes election happening amid an unprecedented global pandemic, the FBI turned its back on its national security mission.

"One way or the other, intelligence must be fully investigated to determine whether it's true, or if it's just smoke and mirrors."

Emails and whistleblowers claim the FBI blocked the investigation into a Chinese mail-in ballot scheme to help elect Biden as a way to cover for Wray's statements to Congress saying there was no evidence of efforts to defraud the 2020 presidential election and American people — as then-President Donald Trump was long warning publicly.

"Chris Wray's FBI wasn't looking out for the American people — it was looking to save its own image," Grassley's statement added.

Trump appointee Kash Patel is now in charge of the FBI and its investigations, making it likely the 2020 election fraud investigation will be thoroughly reviewed.

"Now's the time to rebuild the FBI's trust," Grassley's statement concluded. "Director Patel's willingness to work with me to establish renewed transparency and accountability is a critical part of that process, and I applaud him for his efforts."

The cover letter responding to Grassley's oversight suggest there were politics at play in covering up and blocking investigations of election fraud before the 2020 election, as the FBI suppressed an Intelligence Information Report (IIR) that found allegations the Chinese government had produced "a large amount" of fraudulent US driver's licenses — through TikTok data collection — that would allow "tens of thousands of Chinese students and immigrants sympathetic to the Chinese Communist Party to vote for U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, despite not being eligible to vote in the United States."

That intelligence since revealed certainly sounds worthy of investigation now, since foreign Chinese influence, TikTok forced data transfer, mail-in ballot fraud allegations, and questioning of Chinese foreign students visa access are at the top of news cycles.

"According to the FBI, these allegations, despite showing initial signs of credibility, were allegedly never fully investigated due to the FBI's sudden and 'abnormal' decision to halt the investigation and bury the IIR's existence, preventing any additional FBI field offices, as well as other Intelligence Community elements, from accessing or studying the document," Grassley's bombshell release read. "The FBI's stated reason for doing so was because 'the reporting will contradict Director Wray's testimony.'"

An intelligence analyst said the merely political reasoning for not disclosing information was against the FBI's long-held standards against political interference and ostensibly amounted to the FBI playing politics.

"Most concerning to me, is stating the reporting would contradict with Director Wray's testimony," an FBI Albany intelligence analyst wrote. "I found this troubling because it implied to me that one of the reasons we aren't putting this out is for a political reason, which goes directly against our organization's mission to remain apolitical and simply state what we know.

"Likewise, at the field operational level, I do not feel it is our job to assess whether or not our intelligence aligns with the director. My concern is that I think it gets dangerous if we cite potential political implications as reasons for not putting out our information."

The IIR was published in the FBI system — and subsequently covered up – just one day after Wray's controversial Sept. 24, 2020, congressional testimony.

"I think what I would say is this: We take all election-related threats seriously, whether it is voter fraud, voter suppression, whether it is in person, whether it is by mail," Wray said. "And our role is to investigate the threat actors. Now, we have not seen historically any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it is by mail or otherwise.

"But people should make no mistake we are vigilant as to the threat and watching it carefully, because we are in uncharted new territory."

Wray would later add that an allegation of election fraud "is something that we would investigate seriously — and aggressively."

No such investigation would take place, according to FBI whistleblowers, and the release of the IIR was recalled after initially an FBI Albany official stated: "We have no reason to recall at this point."

Well before what Trump calls the "China virus," the COVID-19 pandemic, and the November 2020 presidential election that China allegedly defrauded, Trump was trying to work a trade deal with China, including unwinding seven pillars of unfair trade practices with forced technology transfer and intellectual property theft among them.