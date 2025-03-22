WATCH TV LIVE

FBI, State Dept Issue Spring Break Travel Warnings

By    |   Saturday, 22 March 2025 06:27 PM EDT

The State Department and the FBI are issuing spring break travel warnings.

Some areas would seem obvious, like the State Department advisory to not go to Ukraine due to "proximity to active ground combat, frequent shelling, missile and drone attacks on populated areas and civilian infrastructure, and limitations on the Embassy’s ability to provide assistance to U.S. citizens in those areas."

But Sweden? The State Department said Sweden is given a "Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution" advisory due to potential terrorism. "Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, local government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, and other public areas."

Every country that poses a potential of danger for traveling Americans is listed by the State Department with details of what you might encounter. The advisories are updated daily.

The FBI offered more general spring travel precautions in terms of personal safety considerations including maintaining contact with friends or relatives and making sure others know your plans. Some of the more direct ones include suggesting that you only use "authorized" taxis or shuttles. The FBI safety report said, "Passengers have been robbed or kidnapped when using taxis."

The FBI also said what most would consider to be a given: don't commit a crime. It goes further than just that. "Avoid actions that are illegal, improper, or indiscreet. Avoid offers of sexual companionship; they may lead to a room raid, photography, and blackmail."

Jim Mishler

