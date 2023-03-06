×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fbi | americans | mexico | drug cartels | kidnapping

FBI Offers Reward for Return of 4 Kidnapped Americans

FBI logo
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 06 March 2023 10:45 AM EST

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for the return of four Americans who were shot at and kidnapped in Mexico, according to the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City.

The four U.S. citizens crossed into the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, Tamaulipas, from Brownsville, Texas, on Friday in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates.

The FBI San Antonio Division said the van came under fire shortly after it entered Mexico.

"All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men," the office said, according to CBS News.

The FBI is urging anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact the FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741. Tips can also be submitted online anonymously. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for the return of the victims and the arrests of the culprits.

On Friday, the U.S. consulate in Matamoros issued an alert over media reports of a person fatally shot in what appears to be the same incident. U.S. government employees were advised to avoid the area until further notice. The alert also reminded American citizens that Tamaulipas is classified as "Level 4: Do Not Travel" in the State Department's travel advisory system – the highest level.

According to CBS, the consulate has issued at least four security alerts since February 2020, warning of crime, kidnappings, drug cartel violence, and skirmishes involving armed criminal organizations. Matamoros is home to rival factions of the Gulf drug cartel.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for the return of four Americans who were shot at and kidnapped in Mexico, according to the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City.
fbi, americans, mexico, drug cartels, kidnapping
247
2023-45-06
Monday, 06 March 2023 10:45 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved