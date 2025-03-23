FBI Issues Tesla 'Alert' for 'Arson, Gunfire, Vandalism'

The FBI issued a warning of "arson, gunfire, and vandalism" so Americans maintain "vigilance and awareness" of domestic terror attacks "linked to political grievances" on Tesla vehicles, dealerships, and charging stations in nine-plus states.

"🚨PSA: FBI warns of nationwide incidents—arson, gunfire, and vandalism targeting Tesla EVs, dealerships, and charging stations in 9+ states, linked to political grievances," the FBI's official X account posted Saturday, linking to an official Public Service Announcement alert. "The #FBI urges vigilance and awareness around Tesla locations."

The warnings come as liberal activists are attacking Elon Musk's flagship electric vehicles and properties because of a violent animus against President Donald Trump, a revival of the COVID-era riots that spilled over into Black Lives Matter and antifa marches and attacks after the death of George Floyd, bringing political attacks back to mainstream America for leftist ideologues.

"The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is informing the public of recent nationwide incidents targeting Tesla electric vehicles (EV), dealerships, storage lots, and charging stations," the PSA alert read. "Since January 2025, incidents targeting Tesla EVs have occurred in at least nine states.

"These incidents have involved arson, gunfire, and vandalism, including graffiti expressing grievances against those the perpetrators perceive to be racists, fascists, or political opponents. These criminal actions appear to have been conducted by lone offenders, and all known incidents occurred at night.

"Individuals require little planning to use rudimentary tactics, such as improvised incendiary devices and firearms, and may perceive these attacks as victimless property crimes."

The FBI outlined five area of "potential threat activity":

Violent threats made online referencing specific Tesla properties.

Inquiring or examining security measures at Tesla dealerships.

Photography of security-related equipment or personnel at Tesla dealerships.

Unusual surveillance or interest in Tesla-related entities.

Attempts to gain access to restricted areas or bypass security measures at Tesla-related properties.

"To report a threat, contact your local FBI field office (https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices), call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324), or visit tips.fbi.gov," the alert concluded. The violence has led one anonymous donor to side with police and law enforcement, donating 10 Tesla Cybertrucks to the Las Vegas Police Department, according to the famed Libs of TikTok X account.