DOJ Watchdog: Five FBI Officials Violated Policy by Soliciting Prostitutes on Duty Overseas

Five FBI officials "solicited" commercial sex while working abroad, according to a Department of Justice inspector general report published Wednesday.

"Four FBI officials solicited, procured, and accepted commercial sex overseas, and that a fifth FBI official solicited commercial sex overseas, in violation of DOJ and FBI policies," according to the report.

The Office of the Inspector General investigation "also found that four of those officials lacked candor about their interactions with prostitutes and other misconduct during OIG compelled interviews and compelled polygraph examinations, in violation of FBI policies."

The report did not reveal the names of the officials involved or where or when the solicitation occurred.

However, the New York Post reported the incidents involved "employees previously working overseas in various FBI Legal Attaché Offices" and was referred to the DOJ in 2018.

"One of those officials made false statements in an OIG compelled interview and compelled polygraph examination in violation of federal law, when the official denied having engaged in sex acts with a prostitute," the report added.

Among the five accused FBI officials, two resigned, two retired, and one was removed.

The probe also revealed three FBI officials might have "failed to report unofficial contacts with foreign nationals" and alleged one official provided another with "approximately 100 white pills to deliver to a foreign law enforcement officer."

The New York Post pointed out the report did not give any more details on what the pills were, nor whom they were given to.

The FBI responded to the probe by stating it has "already completed numerous measures during the OIG's investigation to ensure this type of behavior does not happen again" and stressed "we will not tolerate these few individuals, who chose to disregard their oath and the public we serve, tarnishing the good work the rest of the FBI accomplishes each and every day."

CNN has filed a Freedom of Information Act request after a spokeswoman for the Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General said there is no additional information to share about the probe.