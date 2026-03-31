3 Fired FBI Agents Sue, Seek Reinstatement

Three fired FBI agents sued Tuesday in an effort to regain their jobs, alleging in a proposed class-action lawsuit that they were unlawfully punished for their roles in an investigation into President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

The lawsuit adds to a growing number of legal challenges over a personnel purge led by FBI Director Kash Patel that, over the past year, has resulted in dozens of agents being dismissed. The agents were removed either for their involvement in Trump-related investigations or because they were viewed as insufficiently loyal to the Republican president's agenda.

Filed in federal court in Washington, the lawsuit is brought on behalf of three agents but could have broader implications. If granted class-action status, it could allow other agents fired since the start of the Trump administration to seek reinstatement.

The plaintiffs — Michelle Ball, Jamie Garman and Blaire Toleman — were fired in October and November. They describe the dismissals as part of a "retribution campaign" tied to their work on the Trump investigation. Each had between eight and 14 years of what the lawsuit calls "exemplary and unblemished" service and expected to remain with the FBI for their careers.

Instead, they say they were abruptly fired without cause or an opportunity to respond.

"Serving the American people as FBI agents was the highest honor of our lives," they said in a statement. "We took an oath to uphold the Constitution, followed the facts wherever they led and never compromised our integrity. Our removal from federal service — without due process and based on a false perception of political bias — is a profound injustice that raises serious concerns about political interference in federal law enforcement."

The investigation they worked on led to a 2023 indictment by special counsel Jack Smith, accusing Trump of illegally attempting to overturn his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Smith later dropped that case, along with a separate prosecution over Trump's retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate, after Trump returned to the White House in 2024. Smith cited longstanding Justice Department policy barring the federal indictment of a sitting president.

According to the lawsuit, the firings followed the release of documents by Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, related to the investigation — known as "Arctic Frost." Grassley said the materials came from inside the FBI. Among them were records showing that Smith's team had subpoenaed phone data from several Republican lawmakers, a move that angered Trump allies in Congress.

The complaint names Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi as defendants, accusing them of orchestrating the firings despite being "personally embroiled" in legal matters involving Trump.

Patel was subpoenaed to testify before a federal grand jury investigating Trump's handling of classified documents and also had his phone records subpoenaed. Bondi previously served on Trump's legal team during his first impeachment trial, which ended in acquittal.

"By virtue of presidential appointment to the pinnacle of federal law enforcement, defendants are abusing their positions to claim victories that eluded them on the merits," the lawsuit states.

Spokespeople for the FBI and the Justice Department declined to comment, citing ongoing litigation. Patel and Bondi have said agents and prosecutors involved in Smith's investigations improperly weaponized federal law enforcement — an allegation repeated in termination letters but rejected by the plaintiffs as defamatory and baseless.

Dan Eisenberg, an attorney for the agents, said his clients were fired without investigation, formal charges or an opportunity to respond.

"This lawsuit seeks to reaffirm fundamental constitutional protections for FBI employees, ensuring they can perform their duties without fear or favor," said Eisenberg of Emery Celli Brinckerhoff Abady Ward & Maazel LLP. "We all benefit when law enforcement officers' only loyalty is to facts and the truth."

The lawsuit seeks reinstatement for the agents and a court declaration that their rights were violated. It also aims to represent a class of at least 50 agents who have been or may be terminated since Jan. 20, 2025.

Other dismissed employees who have filed lawsuits include agents photographed kneeling during a racial justice protest in 2020, an agent trainee who displayed an LGBTQ+ flag at his workspace, and several senior officials, including a former acting FBI director, who were terminated last summer.

The firings have continued. Last month, Patel pushed out a group of agents in the Washington field office who had worked on the classified documents investigation. Trump has maintained he was entitled to keep the materials after leaving office and has claimed, without evidence, that he declassified them.