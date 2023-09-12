×
Ex-FBI Agent Accused of Political Bias Meets With House Panel

By    |   Tuesday, 12 September 2023 04:41 PM EDT

Former FBI agent Timothy Thibault, the target of scrutiny by House Republicans for his handling of the Hunter Biden laptop case, met with the House Judiciary committee on Tuesday, the Washington Examiner reported.

Thibault and two others entered the committee's main meeting room Tuesday morning, a meeting joined by Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and committee member Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., per the Examiner report.

The committee had sought Thibault's cooperation several times in the past but had been rebuffed by Thibault and his counsel. But that was when the Republicans were in the minority.

Thibault came under scrutiny for allegedly helping bury the Biden laptop stories during October of the 2020 presidential election. Further, FBI whistleblowers fingered Thibault for shutting down inquiries into Hunter Biden.

Thibault reportedly ordered the October 2020, closing of the FBI investigations into Hunter Biden's alleged criminal activity.

Thibault has also been accused of political bias, first by GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa. The Examiner's close look into Thibault's social media account on Twitter, now called X, revealed partisan posts and likes that were anti-Donald Trump and pro-Democrat.

Tuesday's meeting comes the same day that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., instructed Jordan and two other committee chairs to launch an impeachment inquiry into Hunter Biden's father, President Joe Biden.

Thibault resigned from the FBI in August, 2022, and FBI Director Christopher Wray called the allegations against Thibault "deeply troubling."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


