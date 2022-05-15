Fauci Does Not Plan to Work for Trump Again

White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that, should former President Donald Trump win the presidential election in 2024, he would not work in the White House again.

"No" was the answer Fauci gave to CNN host Jim Acosta, adding, "If you look at the history of what the response was during the administration, I think, you know, at best, you can say it wasn't optimal. History will speak for itself about that."

Although he has not formally announced a 2024 bid, Trump has suggested frequently that he plans to run for president again.

Fauci has continued his work into the Biden administration, saying in January 2021 that it was "liberating" to work with President Joe Biden.

"I can tell you I take no pleasure at all in being in a situation of contradicting the president, so it was really something that you didn't feel you could actually say something and there wouldn't be any repercussions about it. The idea that you can get up here and talk about what you know, what the evidence and science is, and know that's it — let the science speak — it is somewhat of a liberating feeling," Fauci said at a White House press briefing at the time.