Dr. Anthony Fauci to Teach at Georgetown

Dr. Anthony Fauci will continue his professional career as a professor at Georgetown University, the school announced Monday.

Fauci, the former longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) will serve as a Distinguished University Professor in the School of Medicine's Department of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases, an academic division that provides clinical care, conducts research and trains future physicians in infectious diseases.

Georgetown also announced that Fauci will hold an additional appointment in the university's McCourt School of Public Policy.

"I am delighted to join the Georgetown family, an institution steeped in clinical and academic excellence with an emphasis on the Jesuit tradition of public service," said Fauci, a graduate from Regis High School in New York City in 1958 and the College of the Holy Cross in 1962.

"This is a natural extension of my scientific, clinical and public health career, which was initially grounded from my high school and college days where I was exposed to intellectual rigor, integrity and service-mindedness of Jesuit institutions."

Fauci will begin his new duties at Georgetown on July 1 with the rank of University Professor, the university’s highest professional honor that recognizes extraordinary achievement in scholarship, teaching and service.

"We are deeply honored to welcome Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, a dedicated public servant, humanitarian and visionary global health leader, to Georgetown," Georgetown President John J. DeGioia said.

"Dr. Fauci has embodied the Jesuit value of being in service to others throughout his career, and we are grateful to have his expertise, strong leadership and commitment to guiding the next generation of leaders to meet the pressing issues of our time."

A key member of then-President Donald Trump White House Coronavirus Task Force during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fauci then became President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser before retiring at the end of last year.

"I ask myself, now at this stage in my life, what do I have to offer to society?" Fauci said. "And I think, sure, I could do more experiments in the lab and have my lab going. But given what I've been through, I think what I have to offer is experience and inspiration to the younger generation of students. … If I accomplish that, I think I'll make a major contribution to Georgetown."

Many conservatives have criticized Fauci for his support of mask and vaccine mandates, his reluctance to say coronavirus was leaked from China's Wuhan Institution of Virology, and reports that NIAID's National Institute of Health has funded Chinese gain-of-function research.