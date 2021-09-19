Fauci Defends FDA Panel Rejecting Boosters for Most Americans

Dr. Anthony Fauci defended the FDA's decision to not offer a third booster shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to most Americans, telling CNN’s “State of the Union” that “I don’t think they made a mistake.”

“They came up with a recommendation, which I think is a good recommendation,” Fauci continued.

The FDA advisory committee Friday voted against giving third booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine to the general U.S. population, instead recommending boosters for people 65 and older or those with underlying conditions, CNBC reports.

Fauci said if future data shows a booster to be effective, he would support the third dose, but convincing unvaccinated Americans to get the vaccine is the priority.

In addition, Fauci stated that he will himself get a booster, saying that “I am 80, and I'm an elderly person, certainly eligible. I will certainly get a booster.”