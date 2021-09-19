×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: fauci | fda | panel | boosters | vaccine | covid

Fauci Defends FDA Panel Rejecting Boosters for Most Americans

Fauci Defends FDA Panel Rejecting Boosters for Most Americans
Dr. Anthony Fauci. (Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty)

By    |   Sunday, 19 September 2021 11:00 PM

Dr. Anthony Fauci defended the FDA's decision to not offer a third booster shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to most Americans, telling CNN’s “State of the Union” that “I don’t think they made a mistake.”

“They came up with a recommendation, which I think is a good recommendation,” Fauci continued.

The FDA advisory committee Friday voted against giving third booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine to the general U.S. population, instead recommending boosters for people 65 and older or those with underlying conditions, CNBC reports.

Fauci said if future data shows a booster to be effective, he would support the third dose, but convincing unvaccinated Americans to get the vaccine is the priority.

In addition, Fauci stated that he will himself get a booster, saying that “I am 80, and I'm an elderly person, certainly eligible. I will certainly get a booster.”

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Dr. Anthony Fauci defended the decision by the FDA which decided not to offer a third booster shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to most Americans, telling CNN's "State of the Union" that "I don't think they made a mistake."
fauci, fda, panel, boosters, vaccine, covid
144
2021-00-19
Sunday, 19 September 2021 11:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App