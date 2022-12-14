Poll: More Than 7 in 10 Americans Favor Fauci Probe Into COVID-19 Origin

A Rasmussen Reports poll from Wednesday reveals that more than two-thirds of the country would favor "a full-throated" investigation into the origin of the COVID-19 virus, along with the role Dr. Anthony Fauci — the White House's leading epidemiologist — might have played in the release of the coronavirus.

According to the survey, 72% said they agreed with Congress conducting a detailed investigation into the virus's starting point. They also believe Fauci should be called in to testify.

More than half of the respondents supporting the above statement (51%) said they "strongly agreed" with Fauci being part of the COVID-19 investigation.

However, 22% also disagreed with the statement, including 13% who "strongly disagreed," according to the poll.

Among those surveyed, 68% stated it's likely the COVID-19 virus came from the Wuhan, China, virology lab, while 48% view that hypothetical as "very likely."

And just 20% of respondents said the virus didn't come from the Wuhan lab, with another 12% saying they weren't sure, according to the poll.

The Rasmussen survey chronicled the responses of 1,000 likely voters over a two-day period (Dec. 12-13). It was conducted by Public Opinion Research, LLC, with a margin-of-error rate of 3 percentage points.

Also from the poll findings, 40% believe Dr. Fauci did not tell the truth about the U.S. government either financing or conducting gain-of-function research in the Wuhan lab, when previously testifying before Congress.

Another 46% believe Fauci specifically lied about financing the research through grants made by the public health agencies he had been leading.

Political affiliation also played a key role in Fauci's perceived trust level:

Among Democrats, 61% believe Fauci told the truth when stating the government did not fund any gain-of-function research in Wuhan, compared to 72% of Republicans who assert Fauci lied, according to the poll.

Those not affiliated with either party also said they believe Fauci did not tell the truth [46%], compared to 33% who maintain the retiring doctor told the truth.

Despite thinking that Fauci was not truthful about the pandemic or its origins, 47% of respondents still hold a favorable view of Fauci — including 29% maintaining a "very favorable" outlook on Fauci.

Also, according to the survey, 44% view Fauci on unfavorable terms.

In every political category, however, the majority of respondents believe the virus originated from the Wuhan lab — with 83% of Republicans, 55% of Democrats, and 67% of unaffiliated voters stating so, the poll data shows.

