Tags: fauci | covid-19 | vaccine | vaccine mandate

Fauci Backs Vaccine Requirements for Air Travel

Dr. Anthony Fauci. (Stefani Reynolds/POOL/AFP via Getty)

By    |   Sunday, 12 September 2021 08:41 PM

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday said he would support vaccine requirements for air travel, reports The Hill.

Fauci made the comments during an interview with the Skimm This podcast, filmed last week. The episode will air Thursday. 

Fauci’s support comes after Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., introduced legislation requiring vaccine proof or a negative COVID-19 test for all airline and train passengers. 

Beyer’s bill, called the Safe Travel Act, requires all Amtrak and commercial airline travelers to either have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or to provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of traveling.

It also mandates Amtrak and commercial airline employees, contractors and subcontractors to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at least once a week, the Hill adds.

There is already a mask mandate for all travelers on airlines, buses and trains, which will be in effect until at least January 2022. However, there is no federal mandate for vaccine proof or negative COVID-19 tests for travel.

Newsfront
