Man Jumps Overboard to Save Daughter Who Fell Off Cruise Ship

It was the kind of situation that makes people hold their breath. A young girl fell off a Disney Cruise Line ship just off the Florida coast on Sunday. Her father was there when it happened. He jumped overboard to save her.

NBC 6 South Florida reported that another passenger said the girl, whose age has not been released, was sitting on a railing of the ship, and it appeared her father was going to take a picture. But the child fell in, and her father immediately jumped off the ship to save her.

Passengers on the cruise ship reported that the crew also responded immediately. Overboard warnings on the ship's public address system were followed by crew members launching a small boat, as passengers who were aware of what happened were throwing flotation devices into the water.

TikTok user noeayala32 posted two short videos of the dramatic rescue. The first shows the rescue team pulling the girl and her father out of the water some distance from the ship. The second showed the rescue boat being winched back onto the ship.

TV 6 reported that Disney released a short statement about what happened and said, "We commend our Crew Members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes."

There was no comment from Disney about the circumstances leading up to the two ending up overboard.

There is no indication the girl or her father were hurt. The cruise ship docked Monday morning at Port Everglades, Florida.