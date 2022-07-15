×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: far left | abortion | roe v. wade | biden

Progressive Lawmakers Push Biden to Expand Abortion Access

rep. pramila jayapal speaks during a demonstration
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 15 July 2022 03:53 PM EDT

The Congressional Progressive Caucus is pressuring President Joe Biden to expand abortion access, releasing 10 recommended executive actions Friday, CNN reported.

Administrative measures serve as the last hope for Democrats attempting to claw back some restrictions on statewide abortion bans, with the Senate lacking the votes necessary to codify Roe v. Wade after the Supreme Court overruled it last month.

"The number one tool in our toolbox at this moment is with executive actions," Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., told CNN.

When asked why Biden is yet to act on the issue, Jayapal said she believes "it's taken a bit of time for the White House to just tap into how furious we are ... and that's unfortunate."

Two of the caucus' proposed actions address access to medicative abortions through providers and pharmacies. Another would require all hospitals that take part in Medicare to provide abortion services, with an additional action ensuring illegal immigrants have access to the procedure.

Jayapal's group is also seeking abortion access for those in federal custody, an expansion of the Justice Department's "reproductive rights task force," and funds for those leaving a state to receive an abortion.

The slate of proposals outlined by progressives came the same day the Women's Health Protection Act and the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act passed the House. Both bills aim to ensure abortion access nationwide and protect those traveling across state lines.

Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks on Thursday said the two bills are emblematic of the Democrats' extreme stance on abortion, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"This is all part of a broader package they're putting on the floor, and it just goes to show how far they've gone in that direction," said Banks, a representative from Indiana.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Congressional Progressive Caucus is pressuring President Joe Biden to expand abortion access, releasing 10 recommended executive actions Friday, CNN reported.
far left, abortion, roe v. wade, biden
293
2022-53-15
Friday, 15 July 2022 03:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved