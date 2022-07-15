Progressive Lawmakers Push Biden to Expand Abortion Access

The Congressional Progressive Caucus is pressuring President Joe Biden to expand abortion access, releasing 10 recommended executive actions Friday, CNN reported.

Administrative measures serve as the last hope for Democrats attempting to claw back some restrictions on statewide abortion bans, with the Senate lacking the votes necessary to codify Roe v. Wade after the Supreme Court overruled it last month.

"The number one tool in our toolbox at this moment is with executive actions," Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., told CNN.

When asked why Biden is yet to act on the issue, Jayapal said she believes "it's taken a bit of time for the White House to just tap into how furious we are ... and that's unfortunate."

Two of the caucus' proposed actions address access to medicative abortions through providers and pharmacies. Another would require all hospitals that take part in Medicare to provide abortion services, with an additional action ensuring illegal immigrants have access to the procedure.

Jayapal's group is also seeking abortion access for those in federal custody, an expansion of the Justice Department's "reproductive rights task force," and funds for those leaving a state to receive an abortion.

The slate of proposals outlined by progressives came the same day the Women's Health Protection Act and the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act passed the House. Both bills aim to ensure abortion access nationwide and protect those traveling across state lines.

Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks on Thursday said the two bills are emblematic of the Democrats' extreme stance on abortion, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"This is all part of a broader package they're putting on the floor, and it just goes to show how far they've gone in that direction," said Banks, a representative from Indiana.