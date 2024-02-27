Former Partner of Nathan Wade to Testify in Trump Ga. Trial

The judge overseeing the election interference case against former President Donald Trump determined this week that the former law partner of Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade can testify about Wade and District Attorney Fani Willis’ relationship.

Judge Scott McAfee ruled Monday that former lawyer Terrence Bradley’s testimony would not be protected by attorney-client privilege. Bradley is set to testify on Tuesday afternoon.

The defendants argue that Willis and Wade “have enriched themselves off this case” due to their personal relationship. Willis and Wade have denied any wrongdoing, but McAfee has said that it could disqualify Willis from prosecuting the case.

NBC News reported that Bradley will likely be asked about messages he sent to an attorney for one of Trump’s co-defendants that may conflict with Wade’s and Willis’ testimony about their relationship, which they both claim ended last summer.

According to a court filing by one of Trump’s co-defendants, “Willis and Wade claim they did not have a personal, romantic relationship before Willis appointed Wade as a special prosecutor, but Terrence Bradley ('Bradley') will refute that claim.”

The filing continued: “Bradley is an attorney and a member of the Georgia Bar. Bradley and Wade were friends and business associates. Bradley has non-privileged, personal knowledge that the romantic relationship between Wade and Willis began prior to Willis being sworn as the district attorney for Fulton County, Georgia in January 2021.”