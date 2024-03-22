CNN: Fani Willis Seeks Summer Start for Trump Trial

The embattled Georgia prosecutor who charged former President Donald Trump with election interference plans to push for a trial start date as soon as this summer, CNN reported.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, whose role has been scrutinized over allegations she received an improper financial benefit from a romance with a special prosecutor assigned to the Trump case, intends to pursue her goal of putting the former president on trial before the November election.

Trump, expected to be the Republican nominee, appears headed for a 2020 election rematch against President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democrat nominee.

Willis herself will seek reelection in November, and her political standing has been shaken by the examination of her role in the case. Christian Wise Smith, a former Fulton County prosecutor and Atlanta solicitor, will oppose Willis in the May 21 primary. Republican attorney Courtney Kramer, who worked in the Office of the White House Counsel under Trump, also is running to replace Willis.

Putting Trump on trial could be a way for the DA to try and improve her standing among constituents. Willis previously asked for a trial to start in August 2024, and CNN sources say she plans to repeat the request.

The sources added that Willis' team needs only 30 days to prepare for a trial once a date is set.

"Basically, this is a two-month sideshow that the judge should have not even let happen," a Willis ally told the outlet. "But it's over and the judge finally came to the right decision … and so now we're back to where we never should have left, which is these people were under felony indictment. Let's get a trial date."

A Georgia judge on Wednesday said Trump and eight of his co-defendants in the state's criminal election subversion case could appeal a ruling that let Willis remain on the case.

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee's decision cleared the way for the former president and the others to ask a Georgia state appeals court to consider whether Willis should be disqualified over her romantic relationship with a former deputy, Nathan Wade.

Wade resigned last week after McAfee ruled Willis must step aside from the case against Trump or remove Wade from his job as special prosecutor.

McAfee has indicated he's ready to continue moving forward, with CNN sources saying the judge has asked attorneys on both sides about how to proceed with pre-trial motions.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this story.