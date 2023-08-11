CNN: Georgia DA to Seek Over a Dozen Trump Indictments

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis reportedly is expected to seek about a dozen indictments related to her case against former President Donald Trump and his allies, CNN reported.

Willis is expected to seek charges of conspiracy and racketeering for efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia by pressuring election officials and submitting fake electors. Sources told CNN that Trump and some of those close to him expect to be charged in Georgia next week.

Morgan Cloud, a law professor at Emory University, told CBS News that in Georgia, "The racketeering statute does not look simply at a single crime, it tries to look at the big picture of view."

Cloud also said: "If there's any team of state prosecutors in the country that's going to be able to organize and present a racketeering statute prosecution in Georgia that's coherent and effective and understood by the jury, these are the people. I personally would be surprised if she did not pursue racketeering claims based upon the facts and the law and her track record and her team's track record."

However, some experts say pursuing such a case against a former president would be unprecedented.

"We are in deeply uncharted territory," Georgia State University law professor Anthony Michael Kreis told CBS News. "Applying [the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act] in the election law setting is very new. That is something that we haven't seen in Georgia before, and it hasn't really happened elsewhere before."

Willis' office declined to comment when contacted by CNN.