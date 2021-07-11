Trump Hits 'Fake News' for Suburbs Study, S. Korea Pandemic

Hours before his Texas CPAC speech, former President Donald Trump fired off three statements from his Save America PAC rejecting "Fake News Media" narratives attempting to disparage him and impact the "rigged election."

Trump, having dominated rural votes and facing long odds in the urban areas, lamented the media ignored the fact he tried to save the suburbs from being destroyed by the "Obama/Biden" administration:

"The Fake News Media continuously likes stating that I lost the 'suburbs.' How would this be possible when I was the one that stopped the low-income housing agenda of Obama/Biden, already enacted, from happening there. The suburbs would have been destroyed — but they continuously fail to mention that I got 12 million more votes than I did in 2016, a record for a sitting president along with the 75 million votes, also a record. So how did that happen and how come I 'lost'? This is just more Fake News. And remember, they can say all of this, including the suburbs nonsense, because we had a rigged election!"

Trump's statement appeared to be in response to The New York Times story Saturday that suggested the suburbs "soured" on him in the last election, putting President Joe Biden in the White House.

Trump also noted his administration's response to the global coronavirus pandemic is only now being appreciated, adding he saved the world with the Operation Warp Speed delivery of the vaccine:

"For all of those finally realizing what a great job we did with respect to the pandemic, including rapidly filling the cupboards that were left 'bare' by the previous administration, in both the federal government and states, please also remember that it was the Trump administration that produced the vaccine in less than 9 months — many years ahead of anticipated schedule. "Biden and his group just used our plan of distribution, which had started long before he took office. Without the vaccine, the entire world would have ended up like it was in 1917, the Spanish Flu, where as many as 100 million people died. While we get no credit for this from the Fake News Media, the people know — that's why I got 75 million votes!"

And, finally, Trump noted the "dishonest and corrupt" media attempted to discredit him and "demean" his administration, using places like South Korea and India to suggest his response was not the best in the world: