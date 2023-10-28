Activist: Embrace Scars, but No Fake Ones for Halloween

Activist Phyllida Swift says Halloween costumes shouldn't include a fake scar.

At 22, Swift was in a car wreck that left her with a facial scar. On her first Halloween after the accident, kids told her she looked scary.

"That was like a punch in the gut the first time that happened," Swift told NPR. "I didn't know how to handle it."

"For someone to don a scar for a night and say, 'Isn't this scary? I would never want to look like this.' They can take that off at the end of the night," Swift, who runs a charity for people with facial deformities, said. "Someone with a facial difference is going to be living with that forever."

But, not to be deterred, Swift asserts that she wants to be a role model and serve as a representative for people who have facial disfigurements.

"I just starred in a short film," she said, "where there was an animated character attached to my character, and the scar lights up. It looks a bit like a lightning bolt. It's almost like my superpower."

"Everybody has, you know, mental, physical scars. And it just so happens that my past traumas are stamped across my face," she noted. "I like to think of that as a superpower."